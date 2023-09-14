The Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez will take the field against Noelvi Marte and the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -110 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Reds vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (48.1%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 50-54, a 48.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 71 of its 146 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-39 40-32 26-31 49-40 53-49 22-22

