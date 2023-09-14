Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (66-79) and Cincinnati Reds (76-71) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on September 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (3-7) to the mound, while Derek Law (4-5) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have been victorious in 50, or 48.1%, of the 104 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 50 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (696 total), Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

