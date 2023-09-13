Spencer Torkelson will lead the charge for the Detroit Tigers (66-78) on Wednesday, September 13, when they take on Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Reds have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Reds vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (11-7, 3.18 ERA) vs Connor Phillips - CIN (0-0, 9.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Reds and Tigers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 28 times and won 16, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Tigers have gone 7-7 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers went 4-1 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 49, or 47.6%, of the 103 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 33 times in 67 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Reds had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +15000 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.