Christian Encarnacion-Strand and the Cincinnati Reds take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -150, while the underdog Reds have +125 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -150 +125 8 -120 +100 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (47.6%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 21-25 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 71 of its 145 chances.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-39 39-32 26-31 48-40 53-49 21-22

