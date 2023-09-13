Wednesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (66-78) versus the Cincinnati Reds (75-71) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (11-7) to the mound, while Connor Phillips will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

BSDET

Reds vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Reds have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This year, Cincinnati has won 33 of 67 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (692 total), Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Reds Schedule