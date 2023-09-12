Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .710 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 76 of 122 games this year (62.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (21.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (11 of 122), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .262 AVG .252 .346 OBP .324 .401 SLG .379 14 XBH 17 7 HR 4 24 RBI 25 56/25 K/BB 70/20 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings