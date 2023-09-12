The Cincinnati Reds (74-71) and Detroit Tigers (66-77) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Reds are coming off a series defeat to the Cardinals, and the Tigers a series win over the White Sox.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (4-4, 4.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (2-10, 6.65 ERA).

Reds vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (2-10, 6.65 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (4-4) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 19 starts, Williamson has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

Wentz (2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run without surrendering a hit.

The 25-year-old has a 6.65 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.

Wentz is trying to collect his second quality start of the year in this game.

Wentz heads into this matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

