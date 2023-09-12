The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson hit the field against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

Reds vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in MLB play with 169 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati is 16th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Reds have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Cincinnati is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (686 total).

The Reds' .326 on-base percentage ranks 12th in baseball.

Reds batters strike out 9.2 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.73 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.407).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the lefty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Williamson has six quality starts under his belt this year.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this season entering this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene Tylor Megill 9/16/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana

