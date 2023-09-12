Tuesday's contest at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (66-77) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (74-71) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Reds will give the nod to Brandon Williamson (4-4) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (2-10).

Reds vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have won 19 out of the 34 games, or 55.9%, in which they've been favored.

Cincinnati is 12-12 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Cincinnati has scored 686 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule