On Tuesday, Jonathan India (.553 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .252 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 40 walks.

India enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .222 with one homer.

India has picked up a hit in 72 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (12.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this season, India has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (51.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Home Away 54 GP 50 .285 AVG .221 .377 OBP .297 .466 SLG .368 21 XBH 14 7 HR 8 28 RBI 25 42/23 K/BB 50/17 8 SB 4

