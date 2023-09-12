Harrison Bader vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on September 12 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .235.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 57.3% of his 89 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 7.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.8% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.1% of his games this season (33 of 89), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|38
|.234
|AVG
|.237
|.279
|OBP
|.269
|.368
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|17
|33/9
|K/BB
|25/6
|10
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers will send Wentz (2-10) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-10 with a 6.65 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed 1 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run without allowing a hit.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.65, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .289 against him.
