The Tennessee Titans at the moment have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Titans games went over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Titans were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

Tennessee won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard posted 106 tackles and four interceptions.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +2200 4 October 1 Bengals - +1300 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +4000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2200 12 November 26 Panthers - +15000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +30000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +30000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2200

