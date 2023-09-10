Will Benson -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .265 with 14 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 37 walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in 48.9% of his 90 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (17.8%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this year (37.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.9%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 46 .216 AVG .306 .336 OBP .388 .441 SLG .515 13 XBH 16 6 HR 3 13 RBI 13 47/19 K/BB 41/18 8 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings