Tyler Stephenson and his .455 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas on September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this season (76 of 122), with more than one hit 26 times (21.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (44 of 122), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 60
.262 AVG .252
.346 OBP .324
.401 SLG .379
14 XBH 17
7 HR 4
24 RBI 25
56/25 K/BB 70/20
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas (7-10) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
