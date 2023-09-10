When Trenton Irwin takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

A season ago Irwin caught 15 balls en route to 231 yards and four TDs.

Irwin had a touchdown catch in three games last season out of nine games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

Trenton Irwin Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Panthers 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 4 3 42 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 1 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Browns 2 2 58 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 16 @Patriots 4 3 45 2 Week 18 Ravens 2 1 12 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 13 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 6 0

