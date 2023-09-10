After going 1-for-2 in his last game, TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

He has homered in 12 games this year (10.0%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 28.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .273 AVG .265 .341 OBP .335 .502 SLG .359 24 XBH 14 9 HR 3 33 RBI 18 45/17 K/BB 34/19 10 SB 12

Cardinals Pitching Rankings