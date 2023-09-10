The New Orleans Saints will play the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Saints will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Saints had the 19th-ranked offense last season (333.8 yards per game), and they were even better on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 314.8 yards allowed per game. The Titans ranked fifth-worst in scoring offense last season (17.5 points per game), but they played a little better on defense, ranking 13th with 21.1 points allowed per contest.

Titans vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Saints (-3) Under (41.5) Saints 23, Titans 16

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last year.

The Titans covered the spread four times last season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

A total of five of Tennessee games last year went over the point total.

The average total points scored in Titans games last year (41.5) is 0.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Saints Betting Info

The Saints have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New Orleans put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Saints covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

A total of six New Orleans games last season hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 0.7 fewer than the average total in last season's Saints contests.

Titans vs. Saints 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 19.4 20.3 21.3 20.6 17.3 20 Tennessee 17.5 21.1 18.1 20.6 17 21.6

