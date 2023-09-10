At +10000, the Tennessee Titans are No. 28 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 10.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.

Tennessee won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Also, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago for the Cardinals.

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

On defense last year, Kevin Byard helped lead the way with four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2500 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +1100 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +8000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +3000 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 Texans - +20000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3500 17 December 31 @ Texans - +20000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +3000

Odds are current as of September 10 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.