After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has 138 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
  • Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (88 of 139), with multiple hits 39 times (28.1%).
  • In 20 games this year, he has gone deep (14.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 54 games this season (38.8%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 57 games this season (41.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.8%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 69
.264 AVG .270
.358 OBP .352
.429 SLG .471
21 XBH 32
10 HR 10
36 RBI 41
53/32 K/BB 66/30
9 SB 4

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas (7-10) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 31st start of the season. He has a 4.63 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
