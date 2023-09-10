Reds vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 10
The St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) will look to Willson Contreras, currently on a three-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (3-6, 4.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (7-10, 4.63 ERA).
Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (3-6, 4.75 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-10, 4.63 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene
- Greene (3-6) will take the mound for the Reds, his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.75 and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 17 games this season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- In 17 starts, Greene has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
Hunter Greene vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 10th in the league (.428) and 196 home runs.
- The Cardinals have gone 6-for-22 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season. He is 7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 4.63 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings over 30 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
- Mikolas is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Mikolas will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 30 outings this season.
- The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Miles Mikolas vs. Reds
- The opposing Reds offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.412) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (165) in all of MLB. They have a collective .249 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 1212 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 679 runs.
- Mikolas has a 3.46 ERA and a 1.077 WHIP against the Reds this season in 13 innings pitched, allowing a .240 batting average over two appearances.
