Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cardinals on September 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Spencer Steer and others when the Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 31 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 62 walks and 77 RBI (138 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashed .267/.355/.451 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
TJ Friedl Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Friedl Stats
- TJ Friedl has collected 115 hits with 20 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .269/.338/.428 so far this year.
Friedl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 9
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 8
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 77 walks and 73 RBI (147 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a .273/.366/.450 slash line on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Sep. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 8
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
