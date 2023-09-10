Luke Maile vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luke Maile (.217 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .239 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Maile has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (8.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 16.1% of his games this year, Maile has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 14 of 62 games so far this season.
Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.224
|AVG
|.257
|.283
|OBP
|.333
|.306
|SLG
|.514
|3
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|14
|27/5
|K/BB
|17/6
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Mikolas (7-10 with a 4.63 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 31st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.63), 39th in WHIP (1.316), and 48th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
