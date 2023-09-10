Who has the advantage at the QB position when Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) square off against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (0-0) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson Matchup

Joe Burrow 2022 Stats Deshaun Watson 16 Games Played 6 68.3% Completion % 58.2% 4,475 (279.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,102 (183.7) 35 Touchdowns 7 12 Interceptions 5 257 (16.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 175 (29.2) 5 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Joe Burrow Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 265.5 yards

: Over/Under 265.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Browns Defensive Stats

Last season, the Browns' defense was 20th in the NFL with 22.4 points allowed per game and 15th with 331.2 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Cleveland's D was on top of its game, with 3,336 passing yards allowed last year (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Browns' defense struggled last season, as it ranked 25th in the league with 2,295 rushing yards allowed (135 per game).

Defensively, Cleveland ranked 16th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 55.2%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked 19th at 39.5%.

Bengals Defensive Stats

Last season, the Bengals' defensive unit was clicking, as it ranked fifth in the league with 322 points allowed (20.1 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Cincinnati ranked 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,665) and third in passing touchdowns allowed (17).

Against the run, the Bengals' D was on top of its game, with 1,706 rushing yards allowed last season (fifth-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Cincinnati ranked ninth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (52%) and 20th in third-down percentage allowed (39.6%).

