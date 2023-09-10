Ja'Marr Chase has a difficult matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Cleveland Browns in their season opener (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns gave up 196.2 passing yards per game last season, fifth-best in the league.

Chase averaged 87.2 receiving yards on 7.2 receptions per game last season while scoring nine receiving touchdowns.

Chase vs. the Browns

Chase vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 64.7 REC YPG / REC TD

Cleveland let five players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Browns allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Cleveland gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.



The Browns' defense was ranked fifth in the league at 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Ja'Marr Chase Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 76.5 (-115)

Chase Receiving Insights

In seven of his 12 games last season (58.3%), Chase hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 7.8 yards per target last year (58th in NFL), racking up 1,046 yards on 134 passes thrown to him.

Chase had a touchdown catch seven times last year, out of 12 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.

Chase's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 16 TAR / 10 REC / 129 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 9 TAR / 5 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 10 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 12 TAR / 7 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 10 TAR / 7 REC / 132 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 11 TAR / 8 REC / 130 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 8 TAR / 7 REC / 97 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 15 TAR / 10 REC / 119 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 13 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 11 TAR / 8 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 13 TAR / 8 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 12 TAR / 9 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 8 TAR / 5 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 TAR / 6 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

