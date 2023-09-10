Bengals vs. Browns: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and other Vegas Lines - Week 1
Bookmakers project a competitive game when the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) visit the Cleveland Browns (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 in a matchup between AFC North rivals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 2.5 points. The point total is set at 47.5 points for the game.
The Bengals' recent betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Browns. The recent betting insights and trends for the Browns can be found below before they take on the Bengals.
Bengals vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-2.5)
|47.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|Bengals (-2.5)
|47.5
|-135
|+114
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-2.5)
|47.5
|-134
|+114
|Tipico
|Bengals (-2.5)
|-
|-140
|+120
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: CBS
Bengals vs. Browns Betting Insights
- Cincinnati's record against the spread last season was 12-2-1.
- The Bengals had an ATS record of 9-3-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more last season.
- Out of 16 Cincinnati games last year, six went over the total.
- Cleveland had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Browns covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more last year (in six opportunities).
- There were eight Cleveland games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.
Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Joe Burrow
|265.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|78.5 (-115)
|-
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|59.5 (-115)
|-
|Joe Mixon
|-
|-
|56.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
