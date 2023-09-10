For their matchup with the Cleveland Browns (0-0) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) have five players on the injury report.

The Bengals were knocked out of the playoffs in the Conference Championship round a year ago after going 12-4. They averaged 26.1 points per game (seventh in the league) while their defense conceded 20.1 (fifth).

The Browns went 7-10 in 2022 and failed to qualify for the postseason. They gave up 22.4 points per game (to rank 20th in the NFL) while scoring 21.2 per game (18th).

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Burrow QB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir-rest Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Boyd WR Toe Full Participation In Practice Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Out D'Ante Smith OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Illness Limited Participation In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Alex Wright DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Jack Conklin OT Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amari Cooper WR Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bengals Season Insights (2022)

The Bengals ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

Defensively, Cincinnati was a top-five unit last season, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 20.1 points per game. It ranked seventh on offense (26.1 points per game).

The Bengals owned the 23rd-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (229.1 allowed per game), and they were better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 265 passing yards per game.

While Cincinnati's run defense ranked seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (95.5 rushing yards per game).

With 24 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (fourth in NFL), the Bengals (+6) owned the sixth-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.

Bengals vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2)

Bengals (-2) Moneyline: Bengals (-130), Browns (+110)

Bengals (-130), Browns (+110) Total: 47.5 points

