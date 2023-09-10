Thinking about betting on which player will be the first to score a touchdown in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET? Nick Chubb, at +500, is among the favorites to score the game's first TD. Continue scrolling for more odds and insights.

Bengals vs. Browns First TD Odds

Bengals Players First TD Odds Ja'Marr Chase +700 Joe Mixon +800 Tee Higgins +900 Browns Players First TD Odds Nick Chubb +500 Amari Cooper +1000 Elijah Moore +1400

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Bengals to Score First TD Browns to Score First TD -120 -110

The Bengals scored the first TD of the game nine times last season out of 16 games played.

In those nine games in which Cincinnati scored the first TD last season, five contests started with a passing touchdown, and four game began with a rushing score.

In terms of total TDs, the Bengals scored 3.1 touchdowns per game last season, which was sixth-most in the NFL.

The Browns suited up for 17 games last season, and they were the first team to find the end zone on 13 occasions.

In those 13 games where the Browns scored the first TD last season, the running game generated six scores, while the air attack was responsible for six TDs, with 10 touchdowns coming inside the red zone.

In terms of touchdowns per game, the Browns averaged 2.5 touchdowns per contest last season (12th in NFL).

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

