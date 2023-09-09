The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FBS (540.0 yards allowed per game), Western Kentucky has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 40th in the FBS offensively totaling 465.0 yards per game. Houston Christian ranks 77th in the FCS with 277.0 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks best by allowing only 0.0 total yards per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Houston Christian 465.0 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.0 (80th) 540.0 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0.0 (1st) 129.0 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.0 (52nd) 336.0 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.0 (86th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has thrown for 336 yards, completing 58% of his passes and tossing two touchdowns this season. He's also run for 27 yards (27.0 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has racked up 45 yards on 10 carries.

Dalvin Smith's team-leading 97 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of 11 targets) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has put up a 55-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on six targets.

Moussa Barry has been the target of two passes and racked up one catch for 51 yards, an average of 51.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has put up 139 passing yards, or 139.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.6% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Champ Dozier has rushed for 97 yards on 11 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

RJ Smith has been given five carries and totaled 41 yards.

AJ Wilson has registered three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 66 (66.0 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times and has one touchdown.

Karl Reynolds has two receptions (on zero targets) for a total of 55 yards (55.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

