The No. 6 USC Trojans (2-0) and Stanford Cardinal (1-0) will face each other in a clash of Pac-12 foes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is USC vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 38, Stanford 33

USC 38, Stanford 33 USC has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Trojans have played as a moneyline favorite of -5000 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Stanford has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Cardinal have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1800 odds on them winning this game.

The Trojans have a 98.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+29.5)



Stanford (+29.5) This year USC has one win against the spread.

The Trojans have been favored by 29.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Stanford has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (69.5)



Over (69.5) Together, the two teams combine for 98 points per game, 28.5 points more than the over/under of 69.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 65 65 Implied Total AVG 50 50 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

