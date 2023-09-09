On Saturday, September 9, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) visit Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (73-70) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. The total for the contest is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (4-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Carson Spiers - CIN (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 31 out of the 68 games, or 45.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 25-27 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (48.1% winning percentage).

St. Louis has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 2-1 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 49, or 48%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 36 of 73 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Hunter Renfroe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

