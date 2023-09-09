Carson Spiers takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Fueled by 436 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 16th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 676 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Reds are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Spiers to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals L 9-4 Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets - Away Hunter Greene Tylor Megill

