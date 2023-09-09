The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Saturday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and TJ Friedl among those expected to produce at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds to win. A 10.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -135 +110 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Reds games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. Cincinnati and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 9.8.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (48%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 36-37, a 49.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of its 142 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-38 38-32 25-31 47-39 52-49 20-21

