The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .462 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Thompson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Zack Thompson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .227 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Senzel has had a hit in 44 of 82 games this season (53.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (13.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 29 games this year (35.4%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.

Other Reds Players vs the Cardinals

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .211 AVG .246 .255 OBP .338 .352 SLG .426 10 XBH 10 5 HR 6 19 RBI 20 38/8 K/BB 24/17 4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings