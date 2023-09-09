The Morehead State Eagles (1-0) visit the Mercer Bears (1-1) at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Mercer is putting up 12 points per game on offense this year (85th in the FCS), and is giving up 40 points per game (86th) on the defensive side of the ball. Morehead State ranks 29th in the FCS with 424 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks best by surrendering only 0 total yards per game.

Keep reading for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Morehead State vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Morehead State Mercer 424 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (18th) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.5 (121st) 188 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.5 (57th) 236 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (114th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has thrown for 236 yards on 21-of-32 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 82 yards.

James Louis has run for 72 yards across 18 attempts, scoring one touchdown. He's chipped in with two catches for 25 yards.

Nate Boehm leads his team with 56 receiving yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Chance Harris has recorded 42 receiving yards (42 yards per game) and one touchdown on two receptions.

Ryan Upp has racked up 41 reciving yards (41 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy leads Mercer with 253 yards (126.5 ypg) on 28-of-46 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 80 rushing yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Al Wooten II has racked up 82 yards on 20 carries.

Ty James' leads his squad with 86 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Devron Harper has hauled in eight receptions totaling 70 yards so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon has hauled in three grabs for 23 yards, an average of 11.5 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or Morehead State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.