Stuart Fairchild vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus Drew Rom and the St. Louis CardinalsSeptember 8 at 6:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 0-for-1 against the Cubs.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .224.
- Fairchild has gotten a hit in 36 of 80 games this season (45.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (10.0%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.3%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Fairchild has had an RBI in 20 games this season (25.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.192
|AVG
|.255
|.296
|OBP
|.344
|.333
|SLG
|.425
|7
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|17
|36/12
|K/BB
|28/12
|2
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Rom (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.24 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.24, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
