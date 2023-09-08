In the series opener on Friday, September 8, Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) as they square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79), who will answer with Drew Rom. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Cardinals have +100 odds to play spoiler. A 10-run total has been listed for this game.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.24 ERA)

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 18 (56.2%) of those contests.

The Reds have a record of 11-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (43.3%) in those games.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win 20 times in 45 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Hunter Renfroe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+115) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 14th 3rd Win NL Central +6600 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.