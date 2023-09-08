Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will try to get to Drew Rom when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds are 16th in baseball with 163 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 16th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (672 total).

The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Reds' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).

The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Abbott is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the year.

Abbott heads into the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Andrew Abbott Javier Assad 9/3/2023 Cubs L 15-7 Home Carson Spiers Jameson Taillon 9/4/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Tejay Antone Bryan Woo 9/5/2023 Mariners W 7-6 Home Connor Phillips Bryce Miller 9/6/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Home Lyon Richardson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2023 Cardinals - Home Andrew Abbott Drew Rom 9/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Carson Spiers Zack Thompson 9/10/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers - Away Lyon Richardson Matt Manning 9/13/2023 Tigers - Away Andrew Abbott Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson

