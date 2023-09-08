How to Watch the Reds vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will try to get to Drew Rom when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds are 16th in baseball with 163 total home runs.
- Cincinnati is 16th in baseball with a .413 slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (672 total).
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Reds' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Reds average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.412).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Abbott is trying to collect his 10th quality start of the year.
- Abbott heads into the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Javier Assad
|9/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 15-7
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Jameson Taillon
|9/4/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-3
|Home
|Tejay Antone
|Bryan Woo
|9/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 7-6
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bryce Miller
|9/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-4
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Logan Gilbert
|9/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Drew Rom
|9/9/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carson Spiers
|Zack Thompson
|9/10/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Miles Mikolas
|9/12/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Lyon Richardson
|Matt Manning
|9/13/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/14/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
