Nick Senzel vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .225 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 53.1% of his games this season (43 of 81), with more than one hit 14 times (17.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10 games this year (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (34.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.9%).
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.207
|AVG
|.246
|.252
|OBP
|.338
|.329
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|38/8
|K/BB
|24/17
|4
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rom gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed a 7.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .310 to his opponents.
