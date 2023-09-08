The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Mariners.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile has 10 doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .242.

Maile has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this season (16.4%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 14 of 61 games so far this year.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .229 AVG .257 .273 OBP .333 .313 SLG .514 3 XBH 12 2 HR 3 6 RBI 14 26/4 K/BB 17/6 1 SB 0

