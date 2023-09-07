Tyler Boyd 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 53rd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (131st overall), Tyler Boyd posted 109.1 fantasy points last season, ranking him 36th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Cincinnati Bengals WR later on in this article.
Tyler Boyd Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|109.12
|96.61
|-
|Overall Rank
|122
|138
|131
|Position Rank
|36
|49
|53
Tyler Boyd 2022 Stats
- Boyd caught 58 balls for 762 yards last season and five touchdowns. He averaged 47.6 receiving yards per game on 82 targets.
- Boyd accumulated 21.5 fantasy points -- eight catches, 155 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.
Tyler Boyd 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|9.3
|7
|4
|33
|1
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|3.7
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|16.5
|5
|4
|105
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|5.6
|5
|2
|47
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|3.2
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|6.6
|6
|6
|66
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|21.5
|9
|8
|155
|1
|Week 8
|@Browns
|9.8
|5
|3
|38
|1
|Week 9
|Panthers
|4.4
|6
|5
|44
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|4.2
|7
|2
|42
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1.6
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|6.0
|5
|4
|60
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|9.5
|5
|5
|35
|1
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|2.1
|4
|3
|21
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|5.1
|7
|5
|51
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|2.6
|3
|3
|26
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|2.3
|2
|1
|23
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|4.0
|2
|2
|40
|0
