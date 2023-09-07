Currently the 53rd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (131st overall), Tyler Boyd posted 109.1 fantasy points last season, ranking him 36th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Cincinnati Bengals WR later on in this article.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 109.12 96.61 - Overall Rank 122 138 131 Position Rank 36 49 53

Tyler Boyd 2022 Stats

Boyd caught 58 balls for 762 yards last season and five touchdowns. He averaged 47.6 receiving yards per game on 82 targets.

Boyd accumulated 21.5 fantasy points -- eight catches, 155 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.

Tyler Boyd 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 9.3 7 4 33 1 Week 2 @Cowboys 3.7 2 2 17 0 Week 3 @Jets 16.5 5 4 105 1 Week 4 Dolphins 5.6 5 2 47 0 Week 5 @Ravens 3.2 4 3 32 0 Week 6 @Saints 6.6 6 6 66 0 Week 7 Falcons 21.5 9 8 155 1 Week 8 @Browns 9.8 5 3 38 1 Week 9 Panthers 4.4 6 5 44 0 Week 11 @Steelers 4.2 7 2 42 0 Week 12 @Titans 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 6.0 5 4 60 0 Week 14 Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 9.5 5 5 35 1 Week 16 @Patriots 2.1 4 3 21 0 Week 18 Ravens 5.1 7 5 51 0 Wild Card Ravens 2.6 3 3 26 0 Divisional @Bills 2.3 2 1 23 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 4.0 2 2 40 0

