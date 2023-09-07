Treylon Burks 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Treylon Burks is being drafted as the 34th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he generated 55.1 fantasy points last season (80th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Is Burks on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Treylon Burks Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|61.10
|114.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|208
|105
|82
|Position Rank
|76
|34
|34
Similar Players to Consider
|Chris Godwin 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Brandin Cooks 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Gabriel Davis 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|George Pickens 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Jahan Dotson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Treylon Burks 2022 Stats
- On 54 targets, Burks racked up 444 receiving yards on 33 receptions with one TD last year, averaging 26.1 yards per game.
- In his best game last season, Burks picked up 11.1 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 111 yards. That was in Week 11 versus the Green Bay Packers.
- In Week 16 against the Houston Texans, Burks finished with a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets.
Rep Burks and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Treylon Burks 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|5.5
|5
|3
|55
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|4.7
|6
|4
|47
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|2.1
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|1.8
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|2.4
|6
|3
|24
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|11.1
|8
|7
|111
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|7.0
|6
|4
|70
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|8.5
|1
|1
|25
|1
|Week 16
|Texans
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|8.6
|8
|4
|66
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|1.9
|7
|4
|19
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.