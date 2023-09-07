Following a campaign in which he recorded 10.2 fantasy points (61st among QBs), the Cincinnati Bengals' Trevor Siemian is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 40th quarterback off the board this summer (336th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.16 14.62 - Overall Rank 409 464 336 Position Rank 60 57 40

Trevor Siemian 2022 Stats

Siemian racked up 184 yards passing (10.8 per game) and a 57.7% completion percentage last season (15-for-26), with one TD and one INT.

In Week 12 last year against the New York Jets, Siemian put up a season-best 10.0 fantasy points, with these numbers: 14-of-25 (56%), 179 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

In his worst game of the year, Siemian ended up with 0.2 fantasy points -- 1-of-1 (100%), 5 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Trevor Siemian 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 8 @Cowboys 0.2 1-for-1 5 0 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 10.0 14-for-25 179 1 1 0

