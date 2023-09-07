Trenton Irwin 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Trenton Irwin a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Cincinnati Bengals WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.
Trenton Irwin Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|48.20
|30.97
|-
|Overall Rank
|241
|334
|947
|Position Rank
|90
|123
|290
Trenton Irwin 2022 Stats
- Irwin tallied 231 receiving yards on 15 catches with four scores last year. He posted 14.4 yards per game (on 23 targets).
- In Week 16 last year against the New England Patriots, Irwin put up a season-high 16.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 45 yards and two touchdowns.
- Irwin accumulated 0.5 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards, on two targets -- in Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his poorest game of the year.
Trenton Irwin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|@Browns
|2.7
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|2.5
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|10.2
|4
|3
|42
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1.6
|4
|1
|16
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|11.8
|2
|2
|58
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|0.5
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|16.5
|4
|3
|45
|2
|Week 18
|Ravens
|1.2
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|1.3
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
