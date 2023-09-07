With an average draft position that ranks him 173rd at his position (616th overall), Trent Taylor has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 5.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 156th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Trent Taylor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.70 5.20 - Overall Rank 447 618 616 Position Rank 166 233 173

Similar Players to Consider

Trent Taylor 2022 Stats

Taylor tallied 62 receiving yards on six catches last year. He posted 3.9 yards per game (on 10 targets).

In his best game last season, Taylor picked up 3.4 fantasy points -- via one reception, 34 yards. That was in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

In what was his worst game of the year, Taylor finished with -0.3 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trent Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 9 Panthers 3.2 2 2 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Titans 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Chiefs -0.3 0 0 0 Week 14 Browns 3.4 4 1 34 0

