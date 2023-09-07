After compiling 6.0 fantasy points last season (114th among RBs), Trayveon Williams has an ADP of 808th overall (115th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Williams on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Trayveon Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.00 45.74 - Overall Rank 443 285 708 Position Rank 101 73 115

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Trayveon Williams 2022 Stats

Williams ran for 30 yards on six carries (1.9 ypg).

In Week 12 last season against the Tennessee Titans, Williams posted a season-high of 4.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: 2 carries, 18 yards; 1 reception, 24 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Kansas City Chiefs -- Williams accumulated 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 1 carry, 3 yards.

Rep Williams and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trayveon Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 11 @Steelers 0.7 2 7 0 0 Week 12 @Titans 4.2 2 18 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 14 Browns 0.8 1 2 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.