Tee Higgins 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Tee Higgins, who is currently the 13th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (32nd overall), put up 146.9 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 17th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Cincinnati Bengals WR.
Tee Higgins Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|146.90
|147.09
|-
|Overall Rank
|64
|70
|32
|Position Rank
|17
|11
|13
Tee Higgins 2022 Stats
- On 109 targets, Higgins compiled 1,029 receiving yards on 74 catches with seven TDs last year, averaging 64.3 yards per game.
- Higgins picked up 18.8 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 128 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.
- Higgins accumulated 0.7 fantasy points -- one catch, seven yards, on seven targets -- in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his poorest game of the year.
Tee Higgins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|2.7
|2
|2
|27
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|13.1
|10
|6
|71
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|9.3
|7
|5
|93
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|18.4
|9
|7
|124
|1
|Week 6
|@Saints
|4.7
|9
|6
|47
|0
|Week 7
|Falcons
|9.3
|7
|5
|93
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|10.9
|6
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|Panthers
|6.0
|8
|7
|60
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|14.8
|13
|9
|148
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|17.4
|9
|7
|114
|1
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|9.5
|5
|3
|35
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|11.3
|8
|5
|33
|1
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|18.8
|9
|8
|128
|1
|Week 18
|Ravens
|0.7
|7
|1
|7
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|5.7
|6
|4
|37
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|2.8
|4
|3
|28
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|14.3
|11
|6
|83
|1
