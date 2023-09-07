With an average draft position that ranks him 106th at his position (883rd overall), Tanner Hudson has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 13.2 fantasy points, which ranked him 72nd at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Hudson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Tanner Hudson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 13.20 10.64 - Overall Rank 388 529 783 Position Rank 68 101 106

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tanner Hudson 2022 Stats

A year ago, Hudson caught 10 passes on his way to 132 receiving yards.

In Week 8 last season versus the Seattle Seahawks, Hudson put up a season-high 5.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 58 yards.

Rep Hudson and the Cincinnati Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tanner Hudson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Panthers 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 4 Bears 1.8 2 1 18 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 5.8 5 3 58 0 Week 10 Texans 2.4 3 3 24 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1.0 1 1 10 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.