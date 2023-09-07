After amassing 0.0 fantasy points last season (200th among WRs), Stanley Morgan Jr. has an ADP of 553rd overall (153rd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Stanley Morgan Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 5.50 - Overall Rank 549 610 553 Position Rank 212 227 153

Similar Players to Consider

Stanley Morgan Jr. 2022 Stats

Morgan saw one targets last season and turned them into zero receptions for 0 yards, averaging 0.0 yards per game.

Stanley Morgan Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0

