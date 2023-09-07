With an average draft position that ranks him 271st at his position (994th overall), Racey McMath has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 4.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 159th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Racey McMath Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.40 14.45 - Overall Rank 464 467 894 Position Rank 169 170 271

Racey McMath 2022 Stats

McMath piled up 40 receiving yards on two catches last year. He averaged 2.4 yards per game (on eight targets).

McMath accumulated 3.9 fantasy points -- one reception, 39 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Racey McMath 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 0.1 2 1 1 0 Week 17 Cowboys 3.9 2 1 39 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.4 0 0 0

