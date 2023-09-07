Following a campaign in which he recorded 57.7 fantasy points (78th among WRs), the Tennessee Titans' Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 97th wide receiver off the board this summer (289th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 57.70 64.74 - Overall Rank 216 224 289 Position Rank 81 85 97

Similar Players to Consider

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine also added 25 grabs for 397 yards and three touchdowns last year on 50 targets. He posted 23.4 yards per contest.

In Week 10 last season against the Denver Broncos, Westbrook-Ikhine posted a season-high 23.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: five receptions, 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 2 @Bills 1.3 4 1 13 0 Week 3 Raiders 4.0 3 3 40 0 Week 5 @Commanders 7.2 3 2 72 0 Week 7 Colts 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 23.9 8 5 119 2 Week 11 @Packers 2.8 2 2 28 0 Week 12 Bengals 5.8 6 4 58 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.4 2 1 4 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8.3 8 3 23 1 Week 15 @Chargers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 Texans 2.3 3 2 23 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.4 3 1 4 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0

